Namibia: Over 500 Security Guards Face Job Losses As City of Windhoek Contract Ends

Namibia Protection Services (NPS) has asked justice and labour relations minister Wise Immanuel to intervene as 534 security guards face possible job losses when the company's contract with the City of Windhoek ends this month.

In a letter to Immanuel dated 31 July, NPS chief executive Fanie Horn says the company received 30 days' notice that its security services contract with the municipality would end on 31 August.

Horn warns that 534 security guards could be left without jobs when the contract ends.

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He says NPS has informed the affected workers and will try to place as many of them as possible in its other operations. "We have also requested the City of Windhoek to consider incorporating the affected guards into the new service provider," Horn says.

However, the municipality says decisions about the employment of the guards are the responsibility of NPS.

"The city does not interfere in the internal staffing, employment or human resources processes of its contracted service providers," it says.

The municipality says issues such as redeployment or termination of workers fall under NPS as the employer.

Horn asks Immanuel to provide support as the company manages the transition. NPS' services will end on 31 August unless the municipality and NPS agree in writing to extend or change the agreement.

The request follows City of Windhoek chief executive Moses Matyayi's notice to NPS on 23 July, informing the company that its contract would expire on 31 August.

Matyayi says the notice was issued to allow NPS to complete its contractual obligations before the agreement ends.

He has instructed NPS to prepare to withdraw its security guards from its sites and remove its structures and equipment by month end.

"NPS must also submit final invoices, return council-owned equipment and complete all required documents. A completion certificate will be issued upon verification that all contractual obligations have been fully discharged," Matyayi says.

Four days after receiving the notice, Horn wrote to the municipality on 27 July, saying NPS would cooperate with the municipality during the handover.

"Please be assured that we will fully cooperate with the municipality to ensure a smooth, orderly and professional handover. All contractual obligations will be fulfilled, along with the removal of our personnel and equipment from the designated sites as required," Horn says.

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On the same day, Horn informed NPS employees of the contract coming to an end.

"Should you be approached by the newly appointed service provider with employment opportunities, I encourage you to consider them, as our priority is to ensure that you continue to have stable employment and income," he says.

City spokesperson Harold Akwenye told The Namibian last week that the end of the NPS contract is part of the municipality's normal procurement process and would not affect its operations.

"The city has formally notified the service provider of the contract expiry to ensure an orderly conclusion of all contractual obligations. This is a standard contractual and procurement process and should not be interpreted as a disruption to municipal operations. Continuity is secured," Akwenye said.

The City of Windhoek has rejected allegations of corruption, favouritism and tender manipulation linked to the contract.

According to the municipality, the arrangement that ended was a temporary emergency procurement measure, introduced to ensure that security services continued after contracts with other service providers expired.

The municipality says NPS knew from the beginning that the arrangement was temporary and would end once interim procurement arrangements were finalised.

Immanuel did not respond to questions sent to him by The Namibian last week at the time of publication.