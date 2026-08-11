Namibia: Granddaughter Picks President's Official Portrait

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says the official portrait widely associated with her presidency was selected by her granddaughter (7).

Speaking during a breakfast meeting with the Public Enterprises Chief Executives' Forum in Windhoek on Thursday, the president lauded Namibia's creative industry, saying it has the potential to create jobs, drive innovation and contribute to economic growth.

She said every Namibian benefits from the creative sector through fashion, jewellery, photography and other forms of artistic expression.

The forum, at the occasion, honoured Nandi-Ndaitwah with her official presidential portrait.

Recalling how the portrait was selected ahead of her inauguration in 2025, the president said the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology arranged for an official photo shoot so that the copyright of the image would belong to the public.

"I took the photographs home, because there were so many to choose from. As we were looking through them, my seven-year-old granddaughter came running and pointed to one, saying, 'Meme Kulu, this one'," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the family trusted the child's instinct and selected the portrait she had chosen.

"Children often have a better eye. Every time she sees the portrait now, she proudly says, 'This is my photo'," the president said.