Namibia: Union Changes Mind On Truckers Donating Blood

The Namibian Revolutionary Transport and Manufacturing Union (Naretu) has reversed its stance on truck drivers donating blood, signing an agreement to promote voluntary donations across the transport and logistics sector.

The agreement was signed between the Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG) and the Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NamBTS).

Naretu, which previously struck down the idea, says it had a change of heart after a consultation with the WBCG and NamBTS last Tuesday, resulting in the agreement encouraging truck drivers and broader transport professionals to donate blood voluntarily to save lives.

Naretu president Peterson Kambinda previously objected to the blood donation initiative on the grounds that it would not be practical for truck drivers to donate blood while on the road.

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"Our members shall, on their own accord, voluntarily donate blood if they wish to take part in this noble cause. We shall collaborate with NamBTS for our members and stakeholders to receive first-hand information during our upcoming stakeholder engagement sessions, which will contribute to informed decision-making and stronger collaboration across the industry," he says. A joint statement issued last week reveals that the engagement provided an opportunity for the three organisations to openly discuss the objectives of the partnership, address concerns, and establish a common understanding of its intended implementation within the transport and logistics sector.

During the meeting, it was made clear that participation would remain entirely voluntary, with no expectation or encouragement for truck drivers to donate blood while actively engaged in driving or under circumstances that could compromise their fitness to drive or road safety.

"The parties agreed to collaborate on planned awareness and sensitisation campaigns to ensure seamless and coordinated health and wellness activities. These sessions will provide transport operators, truck drivers, and industry stakeholders with an opportunity to better understand the objectives of the collaboration, and the importance of ensuring the well-being of transport workers," the statement reads.

WBCG acting chief executive Edward Shivute says they are pleased that WBCG, NamBTS, and Naretu share a common vision of safeguarding the well-being of the corridor heroes while supporting an important national public health objective.

"This partnership is founded on responsible implementation, voluntary participation, and ensuring road safety and driver well-being remains non-negotiable. We look forward to continuing this collaborative approach as we engage the industry together," he says.

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NamBTS marketing and donor relations manager Zita Tobin says the service is grateful to have the opportunity to engage directly with Naretu and clarify the safeguards that govern every blood donation.

"We look forward to partnering with the WBCG and Naretu at the upcoming stakeholder engagements to educate eligible donors, dispel misconceptions, and encourage voluntary blood donation in a manner that prioritises donor health and public safety," she says.