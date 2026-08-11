Namibia Oil Conference Targets Young Professionals

10 August 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibia Oil and Gas Conference will partner with the Namibia Youth Energy Forum (NYEF) to educate young professionals on opportunities in the energy sector.

The oil conference will be held in Windhoek next week under the theme 'From Decision to Dividend: Making Namibia's Oil Work for Namibians'.

Co-organiser of the conference, the Economic Association of Namibia (EAN), announced last week that it would partner with the youth forum on a Future Generations session and local content masterclasses.

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"These initiatives focus on education, technical training, mentorship and increased youth participation in conversations shaping the country's energy future," the EAN says in a press release.

The sessions will invite young professionals, students and industry leaders to discuss innovation, entrepreneurship and potential career paths.

"As Namibia continues to advance its oil and gas industry, developing local talent must remain a key priority. The Future Generations session and the local content masterclasses are designed to bridge the gap between education and industry by connecting young Namibians with the knowledge, training and mentorship needed to succeed in the energy sector," EAN chief executive Cons Karamata says.

Young people will use the sessions to network with each other and with industry professionals, the association says.

The two organisations also partnered during the 2025 oil conference.

NYEF director Andreas Paulus last week said the continued partnership allows the youth perspective to be brought into industry discussions.

"We believe that meaningful youth participation is essential in ensuring that Namibia's energy future is shaped inclusively and that young Namibians are positioned to contribute to the sector's growth," he said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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