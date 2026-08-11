Morocco: President of Singapore Congratulates HM the King On Throne Day

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI received a message of congratulations from the President of the Republic of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the Sovereign's accession to the Throne of His Glorious Ancestors.

In this message, Shanmugaratnam expressed, on behalf of the Singaporean people, his warmest congratulations and best wishes for good health and success to the Sovereign, as well as for greater peace and prosperity to the Moroccan people.

Singapore and Morocco have maintained cordial and longstanding relations, the Singaporean President said, noting that the two countries share a commitment to fostering interfaith dialogue and promoting a rules-based international order.

The two countries are also bound by close cooperation within international fora and through multilateral initiatives such as the Partnership for the Future of Investment and Trade, Shanmugaratnam recalled, expressing his confidence that ties between Singapore and the Kingdom will continue to grow stronger in the years to come.