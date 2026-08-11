Morocco: President of Peru Congratulates HM the King On Throne Day

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI received a message of congratulations from the President of the Republic of Peru, Keiko Fujimori, on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the Sovereign's accession to the Throne of His Glorious Ancestors.

In this message, Fujimori expressed, on her own behalf and on behalf of the Peruvian people, her most sincere congratulations to His Majesty the King, along with her warmest wishes for prosperity and well-being to the Moroccan people.

On this occasion, the Peruvian President underscored her government's determination to continue strengthening the bonds of friendship and mutual understanding between Peru and Morocco, reaffirming her full readiness to work toward further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.