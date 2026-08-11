Morocco: Ethiopian President Congratulates HM the King On Throne Day

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI received a message of congratulations from the President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Taye Atske Selassie, on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the Sovereign's accession to the Throne of His Glorious Ancestors.

In this message, Atske Selassie expressed, on his own behalf and on behalf of the Ethiopian people and government, his warmest congratulations to His Majesty the King and the Royal Family, as well as his most sincere wishes for good health and happiness to the Sovereign and for greater prosperity to the brotherly Moroccan people.

On this occasion, the Ethiopian President said he was confident that, under the leadership of His Majesty the King, the longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, based on mutual respect and a shared commitment to peace, stability and prosperity, would continue to grow stronger in the years to come.