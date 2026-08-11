Mauritius: HM the King Receives Greetings From Mauritius President On Throne Day

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI received a message of congratulations from the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Dharambeer Gokhool, on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the Sovereign's accession to the Throne of His Glorious Ancestors.

In this message, Gokhool expressed his most sincere congratulations, along with his best wishes for health, happiness, and prosperity to His Majesty the King, while wishing the Sovereign a long life, excellent health, and every success.

"May this celebration continue to be a symbol of unity, stability, and prosperity for the Kingdom of Morocco, as well as for the Moroccan people," the Mauritian President wrote, expressing the hope that the Kingdom, under the wise leadership of His Majesty the King, will continue its journey toward an even more prosperous future, in peace, progress, and solidarity, both at the regional and global levels.

Gokhool also wished to emphasize that, on 22 May 2026, the Republic of Mauritius revised its position on the Sahara issue, in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797, adopted on 31 October 2025.

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Mauritius's position on the Sahara issue "demonstrates our principle of consistently aligning ourselves with the resolutions of the Security Council," the President of the Republic of Mauritius stated, noting that Resolution 2797 is based on a pragmatic approach that enshrines autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty as "the most realistic, the fairest, and the most sustainable solution for the settlement of this dispute."

Noting that the Republic of Mauritius and the Kingdom of Morocco maintain excellent relations of friendship and cooperation, the Mauritian President underscored his firm determination to deepen them further, in the common interest of both countries and of the African continent.