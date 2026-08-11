Angola: President João Lourenço Changes Composition of Inacom Board of Directors

10 August 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — President João Lourenço on Monday changed the composition of the Board of Directors of the Angolan Communications Institute (INACOM), dismissing two directors and appointing two new members.

According to a decree released by the Press Services of the Presidency of the Republic, the Head of State ended the mandates of five members of INACOM's Board of Directors, namely its chairman, Joaquim Domingos Muhongo, and executive directors Ana Frederica Carrolo de Matos, Paulo Jorge Paiva, Dedaldina Raimundo Manuel and Osvaldo Adão Monteiro.

In a separate decree, the President of the Republic reappointed Joaquim Domingos Muhongo as chairman of the Board of Directors, as well as Ana Frederica Carrolo de Matos and Osvaldo Adão Monteiro as executive directors.

To complete the new composition of the board, João Lourenço appointed Ngudya Wendel Rodrigues Dias de Sousa and Diazola Lunda as executive directors.

INACOM is the regulatory authority for electronic communications and postal services in Angola, with responsibility for regulating, supervising and overseeing the communications sector. ART/DOJ

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