Angola: Angop Strengthens Journalists' Technical Skills

Luanda — Seventy-six journalists from Angola News Agency (ANGOP) on Monday began a month-long refresher seminar in Luanda on editorial standards, journalistic techniques and the Portuguese language.

The initiative, being held at the ANGOP Training Centre, is part of the process of updating and improving the professional skills of the agency's journalists.

Of the 76 participants, 40 work in the capital, while 36 are based in provincial delegations and are taking part in the training via videoconference.

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Opening the training session, ANGOP Board Chairman Josué Isaías described the professional development of staff as essential to the agency's future, given that journalists are primarily responsible for producing and disseminating information.

He urged participants to engage fully in the training and put the knowledge acquired into practice, while also calling for greater initiative in identifying news topics and producing original content.

Josué Isaías stressed that staff qualification is essential to strengthening any organisation and said ANGOP must continue investing in training in order to remain one of the country's leading sources of information.

For her part, non-executive director Ilda Fernandes explained that the initiative aims to strengthen the knowledge and skills of professionals, particularly new reporters, following several years without training of this nature.

She said the initiative is part of the agency's objective of achieving professional excellence and will continue in view of the challenges facing ANGOP.

She added that ANGOP is also preparing training programmes for journalists ahead of the next electoral period, focusing on writing techniques and balanced coverage of the various political stakeholders.

The programme covers ANGOP's editorial standards, journalistic techniques and command of the Portuguese language, with an emphasis on improving the quality, accuracy, clarity and consistency of news content.

The refresher training is particularly relevant given the challenges facing the media, marked by increased political and social activity and a rise in the circulation of information of public interest.

In this context, updating journalists' knowledge also seeks to contribute to more accurate, balanced and responsible coverage of events, with particular attention to fact-checking, source handling, impartiality and compliance with professional standards.

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The training, she concluded, also consolidates ANGOP's editorial procedures, strengthens the ability of its professionals to meet the demands of large-scale journalism with significant social impact, and reinforces the agency's role in the national news landscape.