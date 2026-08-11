Angola: Nationl Police Arrests Two Fake Criminal Investigation Services Agents in Luvo

Mbanza Kongo — Two individuals posing as agents of the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) in the municipality of Luvo, Zaire province, were arrested on Saturday by the National Police.

Speaking to the press on Monday, the spokesperson for the corporation in Zaire, Luís Bernardo, said they are national citizens aged between 30 and 36 years old, respectively.

According to the official, the accused were caught in the act in the Boa Esperança neighborhood, on the outskirts of the border town of Luvo, extorting money from local merchants.

He added that during the micro-operation, carried out by officers from the Department of Investigation of Criminal Offenses (DIIP), 109,000 kwanzas were seized from the fake SIC agents.

Luís Bernardo said that the suspects will be referred to the Public Prosecutor's Office in the coming days for due process.

Luís Bernardo said that the suspects will be referred to the Public Prosecutor's Office in the coming days for due process.

The border town of Luvo is located 60 kilometers north of the city of Mbanza Kongo, the capital of Zaire province.

This is the first case of its kind that the National Police in Zaire has registered since the beginning of this year. JL/DAN/DOJ