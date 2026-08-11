Angola: FIC Luanda 2026 Opens Registration for Lualab

Luanda — The Luanda International Film Festival (FIC Luanda) 2026 officially opened registrations on Monday in the country's capital for its film writing and development workshop (LUALab), aimed at selecting Angolan fiction films.

A press release sent to ANGOP by the organization clarifies that national filmmakers and screenwriters interested in participating can apply until September 7, 2026, noting that the six selected films will be announced a week later, on the 14th.

LUALab , as part of FIC Luanda 2026 programme, proposes a space for mentoring and creative experimentation in the development of film projects, reinforcing the festival's capacity-building and professional development component.

It explains that the workshop is primarily intended for projects in the preliminary stages of development, in order to contribute to the discussion of ideas, the deepening of characters, and the revision of the narrative structure.

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It announces that the first LUAlab activity will be held virtually on October 5th and 6th, and the second will take place in person in Luanda on October 29th, 30th, and 31st, as part of FIC Luanda 2026.

During the laboratory, the document states, participants will be able to exchange experiences, test ideas, develop characters, develop screenwriting, and explore different possibilities for their narratives.

FIC Luanda 2026 will take place between October 28th and November 2nd in the country's capital, bringing together national and international works and promoting cultural exchange, technical training, and the strengthening of cultural and creative industries in Angola.

The festival is an initiative of the National Agency for Cultural and Creative Industries (ANICC), attached to the Ministry of Culture, and contributes to positioning Angola on the international film circuit.