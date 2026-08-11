Angola: Prodel Announces Recovery of 13 Generators At Chibodo Power Plant in Cabinda

Cabinda — The CEO of PRODEL, Pedro Afonso announced on Friday that 13 generator sets that have been out of service for three months at the Chibodo Thermal Power Plant in Cabinda will be repaired by September.

Speaking to the press, the official indicated that of the 18 generator sets that make up the Chibodo Thermal Power Plant, with an installed capacity of 30.8 Megawatts, only five are in operation.

He assured that the Public Electricity Production Company (PRODEL) has already acquired circuit breakers, protection panels and other spare parts that will arrive in Cabinda in the coming days for the repair of the 13 generator sets with a capacity of 1.7 Megawatts each.

Pedro Afonso said that the objective is to ensure that families have access to quality electricity.

The main electricity generation infrastructure in Cabinda province is the Malembo Thermal Power Plant (CTM), with an installed capacity of 145 MW, which currently supplies 85 Megawatts due to technical reasons. ING/JFC/DC/DAN/DOJ