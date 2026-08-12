Uganda: Czech Parliament Speaker Names Baby Gorilla Tomio During Uganda Visit

Speaker of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Tomio Okamura has named a baby mountain gorilla "Tomio" during his visit to Uganda, in a gesture Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa said reflects growing ties between the two countries.

Okamura joined Tayebwa for gorilla tracking in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, where he was briefed on Uganda's efforts to conserve the endangered mountain gorilla population.

Tayebwa said the visit provided an opportunity to showcase Uganda's tourism potential while strengthening bilateral relations with the Czech Republic.

"To celebrate the Right Honourable Tomio's visit to Uganda, he named a baby gorilla 'Tomio,' the English equivalent of his name, Thomas, which is my name as well," Tayebwa said.

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Tayebwa, who said he has tracked gorillas several times, described the experience as exciting on every occasion and said the animals highlight the importance of protecting endangered species.

"I have been gorilla tracking several times, but the experience always feels new and exciting. Gorillas are our cousins, and we learn a lot from them," he said.

He called for stronger conservation efforts to protect mountain gorillas from extinction.

"Every day, they remind us of the importance of protecting nature because they are endangered. If we don't protect them, they may one day become extinct," Tayebwa said.

Tayebwa said Okamura's visit also demonstrated confidence in Uganda as a tourism destination amid concerns over travel restrictions associated with Ebola.

"His visit marks the strengthening of a good relationship between our two countries. It is also a vote of confidence in our country as a secure and safe place to visit despite some countries delaying to remove Ebola travel restrictions," he said.

He said Uganda and the Czech Republic would seek to deepen cooperation, particularly in tourism.

"We will work together to promote ties, particularly in tourism. H.E. Tomio Okamura has assured us that he will be our ambassador back home," Tayebwa said.

Tayebwa also thanked Uganda's Ambassador to Germany, Stephen Mubiru, for coordinating Okamura's visit.

He encouraged Ugandans to explore the country's tourism attractions before travelling abroad, saying Uganda offers a wide range of experiences.

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"I would like to urge Ugandans to explore our country. Before going abroad, first explore your own country. I promise, you won't find a better experience," he said.