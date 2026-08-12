Kenya: NTSA Seeks to Retain Sh3bn for Road Safety Programmes

Nairobi — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has asked the National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure to support its bid to retain Sh3 billion in own-source revenue to fund road safety programmes.

NTSA Director General Nahashon Kodhiwa told the committee that the funds are needed to scale up enforcement, public education and data systems aimed at reducing road fatalities.

"NTSA needs to be well facilitated to handle the sector. We generate between Sh9 billion and Sh10 billion annually in own-source revenue; however, we access a very small percentage of this money, making it difficult for us to do what is required by law," Kodhiwa said.

He said the Sh3 billion the authority is seeking to retain would fund compliance checks, the rollout of digital number plates, enhancement of the TIMS system and road safety campaigns.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The Sh3 billion we are seeking to retain will go directly into interventions that save lives," he added.

Committee Chairman George Kariuki said lawmakers would support NTSA's request for greater financial autonomy to help address road deaths.

"I don't see a reason why all your resources should be moved to the Treasury and leave you struggling. As a Committee, we support your request because it will save lives," Kariuki said.

Committee members Samuel Arama and Zaheer Jhanda urged NTSA to work closely with other road agencies, including KeNHA and KURA, to identify roads requiring attention.

The committee, however, discouraged NTSA from imposing speed limits on highways, saying this could worsen traffic congestion.

On the boda boda and matatu sectors, lawmakers urged NTSA to streamline operations to improve safety and create jobs. They also called for relevant policies and increased NTSA presence across the country.

"We want to see intergovernmental relations that involve Governors through the County Assemblies to bring order in the sectors; as we make laws, the policy must come from sectoral agencies," said TJ Kajwang.

Twalib Bady encouraged NTSA to continue working with MPs through CDF funding to support youths in the transport sector through training and safety education.