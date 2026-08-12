FIFTEEN people have so far been confirmed dead, and dozens others are still missing after a District Development Fund boat capsized on Lake Kariba on Tuesday afternoon.

The dilapidated vessel named 'Mbuya Nehanda' was sailing from Kariba to Chalala fishing camps when it hit turbulence and capsized.

According to an official report by Cecilia Chitiyo, Director of Local Government in the Office of the Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution, and chair of the Provincial Civil Protection Unit (CPU), the boat was severely overloaded at the time of the accident.

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"This report serves to advise you that a DDF (District Development Fund) boat capsized on Lake Kariba this afternoon of 11 August 2026. It had 114 adult passengers on board (confirmed through tickets from the accounts), 5 crew members and undisclosed children below ticketing age," Chitiyo said in the report.

She said the boat has a carrying capacity of 90 passengers.

So far, 77 passengers have been rescued by Matusadonha rescue teams and other responders. The survivors are currently on Long Island on the lake.

"The CPU has mobilised boats to bring them on land and this is currently happening," the report said.

Chitiyo confirmed that 15 bodies have been retrieved. Funeral services company Nyaradzo and Doves Funeral Parlours have been engaged to collect the bodies for processing.

"The above figures leave about 27 people unaccounted for," she said.

A sub-aqua unit has been airlifted to the scene to conduct search and rescue operations.

"The office recommends that this accident be declared a state of disaster," Chitiyo added.

Authorities said updates will be provided as search and rescue operations continue.

Sources close to the tragic incident speculate the vessel, reportedly donated to the government in 1985 and operational since then, was carrying about 165 people, almost twice its carrying capacity.

The death toll is expected to rise.

Meanwhile, ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi has urged the public and media to allow authorities to verify the exact number on board when the tragedy occurred, the injured and death toll, as well as the number of survivors.

"The ZRP assures Zimbabweans and relatives of the Kariba boat accident victims that official information on the rescued victims, those injured or dead, will be released in due course after the scene management process is complete.

"Meanwhile, the ZRP urges the media, the public and those at the scene to be cautious on releasing the total figures of the victims either injured or dead and to allow the ZRP and government authorities to manage the situation professionally without interference and distortion of figures."