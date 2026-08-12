Southern Africa: Zimbabwean Arrested in Durban After Posing As Artist to Access SADC Summit

A Zimbabwean national has been arrested in Durban after allegedly posing as a performing artist in an attempt to gain access to the 46th Ordinary Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit.

South Africa's National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) said the man claimed that his identification and supporting documents had been stolen.

He was arrested after failing to produce valid documentation while attempting to obtain accreditation as an artist for the high-profile regional event.

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NATJOINTS chairperson Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili warned that accreditation for the summit would be strictly controlled as South Africa ramps up security ahead of the gathering.

The South African security cluster is now in full deployment ahead of the 46th Ordinary Summit, with 12 Heads of State and Government expected to arrive in Durban this week.

Mosikili warned that anyone attempting to disrupt the summit would be dealt with in terms of the law, saying NATJOINTS was "ready and fully prepared" to ensure the safety of delegates and the smooth running of the high-profile gathering.

Briefing the media in Durban on Tuesday, Mosikili said security operations began on 3 August and had already covered build-up meetings and side events without incident.

She said people had a constitutional right to protest peacefully and lawfully, but warned that this did not extend to criminal acts, intimidation, property damage or attempts to disrupt the international event.

"Let me be unequivocal: the disruption of the 46th SADC Ordinary Summit will not be allowed. The security forces will respond decisively, proportionately and within the law to any threat to public safety and security."

Planned marches and demonstrations are being closely monitored, with Mosikili reiterating that lawful protest would be permitted but warning against criminality.

"You have a right to protest peacefully and lawfully. You do not have a right to commit criminal acts, intimidate others, damage property or disrupt a major international event. The disruption of the 46th SADC Ordinary Summit will not be allowed."

Specialised units, intelligence structures and maximum resources have been deployed, with proactive measures in place to identify and prevent potential threats.

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Road closures around the International Convention Centre (ICC) and along transport routes for Heads of State are expected during the summit, while members of the public have been urged to cooperate with law enforcement authorities.

"We are ready. We are watching. We will act," Mosikili said, affirming that Durban was stable, secure and prepared to host the summit in a safe and incident-free environment.

Mosikili said NATJOINTS had a proven record of securing major national and international events and expressed confidence that the SADC Summit would take place in a safe and secure environment.