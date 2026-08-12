Zimbabwe: Chinhoyi University Students Evicted From Hostels to Pave Way for Renovations Ahead of Zanu-PF Conference

FULLY paid-up students at the Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) have been evicted from on-campus hostels to pave the way for renovations ahead of the ruling party Zanu PF's 23rd National Conference in October, sparking outrage from student leaders.

The affected students, some of whom are final-year students working on dissertations, have been relocated to Chinhoyi High School on short notice, according to the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) CUT Chapter.

In a statement, ZINASU CUT Chairman Hillary Masango condemned the move, accusing university management of disregarding student welfare.

"ZINASU strictly condemns the autocratic, short-notice decree forcing students out of campus hostel to Chinhoyi High School under the guise of 'renovations'," Masango said.

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"University management continues to treat the students' body as second-class citizens, prioritizing administrative convenience over student dignity and academic stability."

Masango said students were being treated as "temporary placeholders who can be shifted around at a whim" and accused authorities of acting "contemptuously" by evicting learners without consultation or prior notice.

The student leader argued that the relocation poses safety risks and threatens academic progress, particularly for those in critical stages of their studies.

He said the latest development puts students in danger and disrupts their study schedules.

"We will not sit back while administrative recklessness disrupts students' lives. Education is a right, not a privilege," added Masango.

The renovations are reportedly meant to upgrade accommodation facilities to host delegates attending the Zanu PF 23rd Conference.

CUT Director of Public Relations and Communications, Shadreck Nembaware, was not reachable for comment by the time of publishing.