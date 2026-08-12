Zimbabwe: Telone Appoint Joel Luphahla New Head Coach After Sacking Chaminuka

TelOne FC have appointed Joel Luphahla as their new head coach, replacing Saul Chaminuka, who was fired on Tuesday morning following a poor run of results.

Luphahla's appointment marks his return to TelOne after a successful stint in 2018, when he guided the Gweru-based side to their maiden promotion to the top-flight league.

The former Simba Bhora and FC Platinum coach, affectionately known as "Dubai", was most recently in charge of FC Platinum before being fired last month following a poor run in the league.

TelOne confirmed Luphahla's appointment in a statement.

"TelOne Football Club has appointed Joel Luphahla as their new head coach with immediate effect.

"Luphahla returns to the club he guided to the 2018 Central Region Division One title and top-flight promotion, bringing a wealth of experience and familiar expertise back to the team," read the TelOne statement.

The Gweru-based side are currently in the relegation zone, sitting 16th on the table with 20 points.

NewZimbabwe.com understands that one of Luphahla's key targets will be to help the team avoid relegation, with just eight matches remaining in the season.