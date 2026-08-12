Namibia: Keetmans Donates to Mothers

- Medical doctor Herve Sabwa has urged mothers to seek accurate information about breastfeeding, saying misconceptions and certain medical and social challenges often discourage women from breastfeeding their babies.

Sabwa made these remarks during a brief handover ceremony of donations to breastfeeding mothers at the Keetmanshoop District Hospital on Thursday as part of the commemoration of World Breastfeeding Week.

He explained that while some mothers choose not to breastfeed, their decisions are often influenced by factors such as previous breast infections, lack of information, mental health challenges, and inadequate support systems.

"We encounter mothers who have had problems with breasts, maybe breast abscesses, like infections on the breast in previous pregnancies," Sabwa said.

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He added that some mothers living with HIV also avoid breastfeeding because they are not properly informed about current medical guidance.

Sabwa noted that the healthcare workers continue to educate mothers throughout their pregnancy and after childbirth.

"We provide information during antenatal care, at delivery, before discharge and during follow-up clinic visits. Throughout this period, we emphasise the importance of breastfeeding," he said.

He stressed that breastfeeding is not solely the responsibility of healthcare workers but requires support from families and the wider community.

"The support system should include everyone who can assist mothers, especially those facing challenges. Healthy children become stronger and smarter, and that contributes to building a healthier community," Sabwa said.

The newly elected mayor of Keetmanshoop, Emrico Blaauw, officially handed over gift hampers sponsored by MTC and Pep Stores to breastfeeding mothers at the hospital.

"Breastfeeding provides babies with ideal nutrition for healthy growth and development. It strengthens their immune system and protects against many childhood illnesses and improves cognitive development," the mayor said.

Blaauw encouraged mothers to breastfeed their babies and called on families and community members to support mothers during this important stage of motherhood.

"This also reminds us of the importance of creating a supportive environment where every mother can breastfeed successfully. Families, healthcare providers and community all have a role to play in supporting breastfeeding," Blaauw said.

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He thanked the sponsors for contributing towards the well-being of mothers and newborns, saying partnerships between the private sector and public institutions play an important role in improving community health.