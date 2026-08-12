Namibia: /Khomanin Takes Swipe At Sankwasa

A faction of the /Khomanin has hit back at urban and rural development minister James Sankwasa, accusing him of misunderstanding the law and grandstanding.

This follows Sankwasa's refusal to be drawn into or recognise the recent vote to remove Gaos Julienne Gawanas and her traditional council.

The group, through its acting head, Shaun Asprilla Gariseb, said it was not surprised by Sankwasa's comments and challenged the minister to put his position in writing rather than making statements that could further complicate the dispute.

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Sankwasa, whose ministry oversees traditional authorities, said his office did not sanction the election and that he was not aware of who appointed the person who oversaw the vote.

Gariseb, however, said the committee had informed Sankwasa's ministry and other relevant stakeholders about the process and had invited them to participate as observers. "We already knew this minister was grandstanding and wasn't what he seemed. I don't believe he has read our petition," Gariseb said.

He claimed that when the petition was received by the ministry, an assistant indicated that it had been forwarded to the executive director for consideration and processing. According to Gariseb, the committee had also written to Sankwasa in January, following a general meeting where members resolved to pursue the removal of Gawanas and her council.

He said the committee did not require permission from the minister to conduct the vote, arguing that the Traditional Authorities Act 25 of 2000 does not require such an election to be sanctioned by the minister.

"We don't need permission from him to hold an election or elections to be sanctioned by him. Nothing in the Traditional Authorities Act 25 of 2000 says so," he said.

The activist further accused the ministry of failing to participate despite being informed of the process. "We wrote to his ministry and all other stakeholders to partake as observers in the election. They all said we must do that process by ourselves," he said.

The committee relied on Section 8(1) of the Traditional Authorities Act in pursuing the removal process. In April, New Era reported that 634 members voted in favour of removing Gawanas and her council, while 69 voted for them to remain in office.

The community said the process was overseen by independent candidate Simon Gaiseb from the Erongo region. However, Sankwasa has now distanced his ministry from the process, questioning the appointment and neutrality of the person who oversaw the vote.

"Someone appointed to oversee elections should be neutral. And all these other aspects that need to be considered before the election. [Therefore], who appointed him or her to oversee them?" Sankwasa questioned.

Gariseb said the minister should read the petition and supporting documents submitted to his office before commenting on the matter. "We have attached everything. He must stop playing around and start reading what's before him before irresponsibly running his mouth," he said.

He also challenged Sankwasa to formally state his position on the removal process. "But he must put it in writing. We don't want talk-talk stories. We follow the law and not the emotions of a minister who is just grandstanding," he said.

The committee further alleged that Sankwasa was biased, although it did not provide evidence to substantiate the claim.

The dispute follows a January meeting at AI Steenkamp Primary School, where more than 700 members of the /Khomanin traditional community gathered and resolved to pursue the removal of Gawanas and her council.

Members have accused the leadership of abuse of power, illegal land sales and mismanagement of community funds. Gawanas' representatives have rejected the allegations. Her advisor, Walter Haseb, previously said the removal process was illegal and denied that the traditional authority had sold communal land or mismanaged funds.

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Gariseb said the committee now intends to confront the minister directly. The group has notified Sankwasa that approximately 1 000 Khomanin community members intend to gather outside the ministry on 1 September to demand answers, including on a financial audit covering the past 15 years.Gariseb said the group would also pursue legal action after the planned demonstration. "We will meet on 1 September, and after that we will meet in court to expose him," he said.

Gawanas, meanwhile, has remained unshaken by the allegations and purported plot to dethrone her.

She has maintained innocence and challenged anyone claiming otherwise to provide evidence to back up such assertions. -[email protected]