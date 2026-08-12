Namibia: IPC Questions Namport Over Lüderitz Proposal

Independent Patriots for Change MP Rodney Cloete expressed his concern over the alleged procurement process of the N$4 million Lüderitz oil-and-gas supply base proposal.

Taking to his social media platforms, the politician demanded a valid explanation as to why the Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) rejected the proposal submitted by Alpha Nautical Services (Anol) and subsequently decided to opt for the project to reappear through the Namibia Industrial Development Agency (Nida) rather than returning to an open bidding procurement system.

He added that this concern placed on the record was that the Namibian partner in the consortium was party-linked and that its foreign partner had no demonstrated record of constructing an oil and gas supply base. "Namport has now rejected the proposal, citing a lack of capacity and experience," he added.

Cloete continued, 'This is the pattern we have documented across the petroleum value chain: a tender is advertised, it is cancelled, and the same project returns through a development agency where there is no bid committee, no scoring sheet and no unsuccessful bidder withstanding to complain."

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The IPC shadow minister of international relations and trade further alleged in the media statement the southern coastal town is carrying the cost of the delay. "Unemployment in //Kharas remains well above the national average; the fishing industry that built the town has contracted, and this supply base is the largest single opportunity available to the young Nama and Damara women and men still waiting for that harbour to mean work," he bemoaned.

Cloete also called on the Namport CEO and the minister of works and transport as the line authority to provide Parliament and the public with a clear account of a full evaluation report and the written reasons for the rejection of the Anol proposal, to be published within 14 days, whether any Lüderitz or offshore support project has

been awarded to an entity trading as 'Soneils' and, if so, the tender number, the procurement method, the shareholding of the successful bidder and the local content undertakings attached to that award; the complete record of the cancelled Lüderitz supply base tender, including the cancellation memorandum and all correspondence between Namport, the ministry and Nida, to be tabled before the adjournment of the current session.

He also wants the declaration of interests of the chairperson of the Namport board and the date on which it was lodged with the Board and with the line ministry and whether Nida holds, or has held, any interest of any kind in the Lüderitz supply base project and under what legal authority a development agency came to allocate port infrastructure.

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"Namibia's oil and gas infrastructure will be built either through open tenders carrying enforceable local content obligations or through proximity, and we will pursue this through Parliament," he stressed.