Namibia: Olufuko Gala Raises N$1 Million

- The Olufuko Annual Cultural Festival has secured pledges totalling N$1 million from businesses, institutions and individuals across the Omusati region.

The pledges, made in monetary and in-kind contributions, were announced during the Olufuko Fundraising Gala Dinner held in Outapi ahead of the festival, which is scheduled to take place from 24 August to 1 September 2026 at the Olufuko Cultural Centre.

The N$1 million in pledges is expected to support the hosting of the 2026 festival, including cultural exhibitions, traditional performances, tourism promotion, youth empowerment and community participation.

Minister of Urban and Rural Development James Sankwasa urged businesses, development partners, local authorities, state-owned enterprises, financial institutions and individuals to continue supporting the initiative.

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"This fundraising gala dinner is therefore not simply about raising funds; it is about investing in our heritage. Supporting Olufuko is not merely an act of corporate social responsibility, it is an investment in preserving the identity of our nation and empowering future generations," Sankwasa said.

Sankwasa used the occasion to defend Olufuko against perceptions that the traditional initiation ceremony amounts to paganism, saying cultural practices should not be confused with religious beliefs or viewed as an impediment to development.

"Culture is far more than the clothes we wear, the food we eat or the languages we speak. It is the soul of a nation," Sankwasa said.

He said culture shapes national identity, strengthens families, teaches discipline, preserves indigenous knowledge, promotes mutual respect and creates a sense of belonging within communities.

Sankwasa further argued that Namibia's constitutional protection of cultural rights demonstrates that cultural heritage has an important place in the country's development.

"This constitutional protection reminds us that cultural heritage is not an obstacle to development or any religious affiliation; rather, it is one of the pillars upon which sustainable development and faith are built," he said.

He said Namibia's cultural heritage should therefore be preserved and promoted rather than abandoned in the name of modernisation.

Growth

More than 83 young girls from the Ombalantu, Ongandjera, Uukwambi, Uukolonkadhi and Ombandja traditional authorities have so far registered to participate in this year's initiation.

Sankwasa said Olufuko has evolved significantly since its establishment 15 years ago and should no longer be viewed only through the lens of the initiation of young girls into womanhood.

"It has become a platform for cultural education, tourism promotion, women and youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, the promotion of arts and crafts, community engagement, boosting local economic development and uniting the nation," he said.

He said the festival provides economic opportunities for accommodation establishments, transport operators, food vendors, service stations, artisans, small businesses and larger enterprises.

Registration remains open until 24 August.

"These 83 young girls represent 83 families who believe in preserving our traditions, 83 future leaders who proudly embrace their cultural identity, and 83 reasons to believe that the future of Olufuko remains bright," Sankwasa said.

Heritage

Also in attendance was Swapo secretary general and former Omusati governor Sophia Shaningwa. She said the preservation of Namibia's cultural heritage should be treated as a national responsibility.

She congratulated the Outapi Town Council and the festival organisers for keeping Founding President Sam Nujoma's vision and legacy alive. "Today, more than ever before, it is critically important for our community and for Namibian society as a whole to uphold, defend and protect our culture, our traditions, and all the values and principles that they embody," she said. "In a world where external influences continuously seek to erode indigenous identities, the deliberate preservation of our cultural heritage is not optional; it is a national imperative," Shaningwa said.

She said Olufuko plays an important role in reconnecting generations, transferring indigenous knowledge and guiding young people, particularly girls, through important stages of life.

"Olufuko stands as a vital platform that reconnects generations, transmits ancestral wisdom, and guides our youth, particularly young girls, through the sacred transition from childhood to responsible adulthood, grounded in the values of respect, dignity and community responsibility," she said.

Shaningwa said Olufuko should also be viewed as part of Namibia's broader development agenda.

"Olufuko is not merely a cultural event. It is a strategic platform for advancing the national developmental agenda," she said.

She noted that the festival creates economic opportunities, stimulates local enterprises, promotes tourism and strengthens social cohesion.

NDP6

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Shaningwa said the festival aligns with national development priorities, including those outlined in the Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6).

"As a government, we are committed to creating a conducive environment for the growth and prosperity of our villages, settlements, village councils, towns and municipalities across the length and breadth of our Republic," she said.

Both speakers paid tribute to Nujoma, who served as the patron of Olufuko and played a pivotal role in the festival's establishment and development.

Nujoma famously said, "A nation without culture is like a tree without roots."

His vision helped position Olufuko as a platform not only for cultural preservation but also for education, youth empowerment, tourism and local economic development.

Shaningwa said the best way to honour Nujoma's legacy was to ensure that the cultural pride he championed continues to be passed from one generation to another.

"Let us honour the memory of our late patron by ensuring that the flame of cultural pride which he kindled continues to burn brightly for generations to come," she said.