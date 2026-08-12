Namibia: Govt to Host Fishing Indaba

Walvis Bay — Government is planning to convene a high-level fishing sector indaba in Walvis Bay in September to tackle challenges affecting Namibia's fisheries industry.

The announcement was made by the minister of agriculture, water, fisheries and land reform, Inge Zaamwani, on Friday evening during the Namibia Fisheries and Corporate Expo gala dinner at Walvis Bay.

The Zaamwani said the proposed indaba would bring together fishing rights holders, processors, workers, scientists, coastal communities and regional leadership to discuss a strategic transformation of the fishing industry.

According to her, the forum would serve as a working summit aimed at producing "actionable and transformative outcomes" for the sector.

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"The indaba is expected to examine both immediate challenges and long-term priorities, including quota allocation, employment stability, sustainability and value addition," she said.

The minister said the government wants the engagement to strengthen inclusive governance and participatory decision-making in the fisheries sector.

"We call upon all industry stakeholders to partner with government in this national effort to transform Namibia from a fishing nation into a comprehensive seafood country," he said.

According to the minister, this transformation should ensure that marine resources generate maximum benefits for Namibians through sustainable employment, skills transfer and industrial development.

The minister also acknowledged concerns about declining fish biomass and its impact on total allowable catches and quota allocations, saying fluctuations in quotas create challenges for operators and employment stability.

She added that government is working on measures to improve predictability in the allocation system, including rewarding enterprises with strong employment records.

"The indaba comes as the government seeks greater collaboration between the public and private sectors to stabilise the fishing industry while ensuring the long-term sustainability of marine resources," she said. -

