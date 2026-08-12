Namibia: 'What About Arrest Warrants?'

Rundu — While describing the Office of the Judiciary's traffic fine amnesty as a noble and commendable idea, lawyer Bernhard Tjatjara warned the initiative lacks clarity regarding outstanding warrants of arrest.

The amnesty, which runs from 3 August 2026 to 30 September 2026, allows motorists to pay overdue admissions of guilt traffic fines.

However, the Rundu-based Tjatjara holds the fervent view that the official directive fails to protect citizens who are technically facing arrest by default.

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"Members of the public are advised that the amnesty relates to the payment of outstanding traffic admission of guilt fines. Any outstanding warrant of arrest and further court action will be dealt with by the court in accordance with the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Act (Act No. 51 of 1977). The manner in which an individual matter is finalised remains subject to the direction of the presiding magistrate and the applicable legal procedure," the Judiciary said.

This does not augur well with Tjatjara.

"The thing is simple. The idea is a noble and commendable one. But it's not a marvel of clarity on one aspect. This relates to how the quandary of warrants of arrest will be addressed," Tjatjara said.

Tjatjara explained that under regular legal procedures, any traffic ticket left unpaid by its specified trial date automatically triggers a warrant of arrest, which is held over for 14 days before being executed. Consequently, countless motorists with tickets dating from June 2026 backwards - spanning 2021 through 2025 - are already subject to active arrest warrants.

"What will happen when they want to pay? Are they excused from attending court, or do they need to be dealt with in court by magistrates? It's not as clear as daylight," the wanted to know.

To resolve the confusion, the Rundu lawyer suggested that the Judiciary should have coordinated directly with the leadership of the magistracy to issue a standardised directive. "It would have been ideal if, in conjunction with a chief magistrate, it was decided as a directive that all warrants of arrest are fixed at a certain amount and will be paid together with expired amounts on traffic tickets," Tjatjara advised.

He proposed that a flat contempt of court fine - for instance, N$ 300 or N$ 500 - should be added directly to the expired ticket amounts for those who acknowledge they lacked a valid reason for missing their original court date. Alternatively, Tjatjara note, amnesty guidelines should explicitly state whether contempt of court fines tied to these specific warrants are completely waived. Without these explicit updates, he added, motorists risk walking into local courts to settle their debts, only to find themselves entangled in unpredictable criminal court enquiries.