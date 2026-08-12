Malawi: Bisika Thanks Chakwera After Prestigious UK Posting

Former Malawi Ambassador to the UK, Dr Thomas Bisika, has made a high-profile courtesy call on former President Lazarus Chakwera -- a meeting that comes just days after wrapping up his diplomatic tour in London.

Bisika, who recently concluded his tenure as Malawi's High Commissioner in London, arrived to personally thank Chakwera for entrusting him with one of the country's most prestigious foreign postings.

The visit, though formal, carried the unmistakable weight of a man closing a significant chapter in his public life.

Widely regarded as one of Malawi's most accomplished diplomats, Bisika earned a reputation in London for his polished statesmanship and unwavering commitment to representing Malawi on the global stage.

His tenure at the embassy was marked by what insiders describe as "exceptional service" -- a blend of professionalism, strategic engagement and quiet diplomatic influence.

For Chakwera, the meeting underscored the close working relationship the two shared during Bisika's time abroad.

For Bisika, it was a moment to express gratitude -- and perhaps signal that his role in national affairs is far from over.