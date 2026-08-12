Malawi: Brian Banda Laid to Rest - 'His Legacy Will Endure'

Brian Banda, Director General of the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), has been laid to rest, with tributes from political leaders, colleagues and family highlighting his long career in public broadcasting and his influence on national dialogue.

Banda served in various roles within Malawi's media sector before rising to lead the state broadcaster.

He was widely regarded as a committed journalist who approached his work with discipline and a strong sense of public duty.

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Former colleagues say he played a significant role in shaping coverage during key national events and was known for his calm, methodical style of leadership.

Secretary general of ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) official Peter Mukhito said Banda's death had deeply affected the party, describing journalists as central to the functioning of a democratic society.

He said Banda was "skilled, fearless and committed," noting that political figures and public officials often relied on his judgement and professionalism.

Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha, who was frequently interviewed by Banda during his time at the Treasury and later as DPP vice-president for the Southern Region, described him as "hard-working" and dedicated to the country's development.

He said Banda's approach to journalism reflected a genuine desire to see Malawi progress.

Colleagues Wonder Msiska and Cathy Maulidi said Banda's legacy would endure because of his commitment to accuracy and fairness.

They described him as someone who helped reconcile differences and encouraged dialogue, particularly during moments of tension.

Banda's sister, Gladys Banda, said the family was devastated by the loss, describing him as a central figure whose absence would be felt deeply at home.

Banda is remembered as a broadcaster who believed in the role of journalism as a public service, and whose work helped guide national conversations during periods of change.