Malawi: Solar Boost for Malawi's Grid - Mathanga Unveils 10mw Salima Facility

Malawi has commissioned the US$12 million Salima Nanjoka Solar Power Plant, a 10-megawatt facility that government officials say will help ease pressure on the national grid and support long-term energy diversification.

The plant, located in Salima, forms the first phase of a 50-megawatt project, with additional capacity expected to be developed in the coming years.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Energy Minister Jean Mathanga said testing of the plant had been successful and confirmed that 10 megawatts are already feeding into the grid.

She described the project as a key component of Malawi's strategy to broaden its energy mix, reduce reliance on hydropower and meet rising national demand.

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Mathanga said government plans include purchasing electricity from neighbouring countries, establishing new hydropower stations and expanding solar generation.

She highlighted progress on the 538-megawatt Mpatamanga Hydropower Project, noting that preparatory works have begun and full construction is expected to start in 2027.

She also said Malawi anticipates increased supply in the coming weeks through the Mozambique-Malawi Interconnection Power Pool.

The minister emphasised the need for sustainable financing mechanisms to support future energy investments, including solar projects similar to the Salima Nanjoka plant.

Electricity Generation Company of Malawi (EGENCO) CEO William Liabunya said the Salima project will ultimately deliver 50 megawatts, with the remaining 40 megawatts to be developed in the second phase.

He said procurement of an engineer to conduct feasibility studies is underway, marking the next step in expanding the plant's capacity.