Malawi: Namiwa Marks Two Weeks On Remand After Treason Charge

Activist Sylvester Namiwa has now spent two weeks on remand after being arrested and formally charged with treason in Lilongwe.

The case, which is expected to move to the High Court for a bail application, has drawn attention from legal observers and rights groups concerned about the seriousness of the charge and the length of his detention.

Namiwa appeared before the Lilongwe Magistrate Court shortly after his arrest, where police formally laid the treason charge.

Treason cases are not tried in magistrate courts, meaning the matter will ultimately be handled by the High Court.

His lawyers say they intend to seek bail there, arguing that continued detention is unnecessary while investigations proceed.

The state has not yet disclosed detailed evidence supporting the charge, and no trial date has been set.

Treason is among Malawi's most serious offences, carrying heavy penalties and requiring a high evidentiary threshold.

Rights organisations have urged authorities to ensure that due process is followed and that the accused's constitutional rights are upheld.

Namiwa, a prominent civic activist, has been involved in several high-profile demonstrations and advocacy campaigns.

His supporters say the charge is disproportionate, while officials maintain that the case is being handled according to the law.

A High Court bail hearing is expected to clarify the next steps in the legal process.