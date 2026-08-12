Kenya: MPs to Consider Six Bills Seeking Sweeping Reforms in Education Sector

Nairobi — The National Assembly is set to consider six Bills proposing far-reaching reforms across Kenya's education sector, with the proposed legislation targeting basic education governance, national assessments, curriculum development, teacher training, tertiary education funding and the recognition of academic and professional qualifications.

The Bills, sponsored by Leader of the Majority Party Kimani Ichung'wah, have been introduced in the House as the government seeks to establish new legal frameworks for the implementation and management of the education system.

The six pieces of legislation are the Tertiary Education Placement and Funding Bill, 2026; Basic Education Bill, 2026; Kenya National Educational Assessments Council Bill, 2026; Pre-Service Education and In-Service Training Bill, 2026; Kenya National Qualifications Framework (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The Bills have been committed to the National Assembly's Education Committee for consideration and public participation.The Basic Education Bill, 2026, seeks to overhaul the legal framework governing basic education, including the administration and governance of learning institutions, quality assurance and standards, special needs education and the management of education information.

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The proposed changes come as the education sector continues to transition towards Competency-Based Education, with policymakers seeking to address gaps in access, administration and the delivery of education services.

The Bill proposes changes to the structures and systems through which basic education is managed, with an emphasis on improving oversight and ensuring institutions comply with established standards.

The Kenya National Educational Assessments Council Bill, 2026, proposes a new legal framework for national education assessment and seeks to replace the existing framework governing the Kenya National Examinations Council.

The proposed system is intended to shift national assessment from an examination-centred model towards a broader competency-based approach.

It also provides for the use of electronic assessment methods and measures aimed at strengthening the integrity of national examinations and curbing examination malpractices.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to redefine the mandate of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development and eliminate overlaps in its functions.

Under the proposed changes, the Institute's mandate would be focused on basic and teacher education, while its governance structure would also be reviewed.

The reforms are aimed at creating clearer responsibilities within the institutions involved in curriculum development and implementation.

Teacher preparation and professional development are addressed in the Pre-Service Education and In-Service Training Bill, 2026.

The proposed legislation seeks to establish a dedicated statutory framework for the training and continuous professional development of teachers.

It provides for institutions and structures through which pre-service and in-service teacher education would be coordinated, potentially changing how teachers are prepared before entering classrooms and how they receive further training during their careers.

One of the most significant proposals is contained in the Tertiary Education Placement and Funding Bill, 2026, which seeks to overhaul the system used to place and finance students in universities, colleges and technical and vocational education and training institutions.

The Bill proposes the establishment of the Tertiary Education Funding Authority (TEFA) as a central institution for tertiary education financing.

TEFA would bring together functions currently undertaken by the Higher Education Loans Board, the Universities Fund and the TVET Fund, creating a more coordinated framework for financing students in tertiary institutions.

The legislation also proposes changes to the role of the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) in student placement and seeks to establish a new statutory framework for tertiary education funding.

The proposed changes could significantly reshape how students are placed in institutions and how government support for tertiary education is administered.

The Kenya National Qualifications Framework (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to strengthen the system for recognising, regulating and tracking academic and professional qualifications in the country.

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Among the proposed measures is the establishment of a registration framework for institutions that award qualifications and the development of a national qualifications database.

The changes are intended to improve the credibility and traceability of qualifications while strengthening regulation of institutions involved in awarding academic and professional credentials.

The six Bills will now undergo scrutiny by the Education Committee, including public participation before the legislative process proceeds to subsequent stages.

The proposals come at a critical point for Kenya's education sector, which has been undergoing extensive reforms under the Competency-Based Education system, alongside changes to student financing, teacher training, assessment and tertiary education placement.

If enacted, the six laws would introduce significant changes across the education chain, from basic education and curriculum development to national examinations, teacher preparation and the financing of university and TVET students.