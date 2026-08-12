Ethiopia: PM Abiy Highlights Youth Demographic Advantage As a Pillar of Ethiopia's Prosperity

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed underscored that Ethiopia's favorable demographic structure, driven by a vibrant youth majority, serves as a crucial pillar for accelerating and sustaining national prosperity.

"It is impossible to envision Ethiopia's future without its youth.", the Prime Minister affirmed.

He noted that the country's demographic composition, in which youth make up the largest share of the population, presents an immense opportunity to achieve and consolidate the country's overarching development goals.

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Prime Minister Abiy highlighted that Ethiopian youth are purpose-driven, serving as the primary engine of national transformation and the bedrock of sovereign independence.

"Our young people are our greatest opportunity as drivers of change, defenders of sovereignty, and partners in building a prosperous nation. Today's youth are turning the page on division, conflict, and poverty, and writing a new chapter of Ethiopia's history with courage, unity, and purpose."

He emphasized that today's generation is writing a new chapter in the nation's history by rejecting divisive rhetoric, unnecessary conflict, and backward practices, and instead focusing squarely on development and poverty reduction.

He reiterated that: "The Medemer Government remains committed to empowering young Ethiopians and strengthening their role as leaders."

The Prime Minister called on all citizens to work diligently and peacefully toward realizing the shared national vision.

Let us move forward together with love, unity, and a shared national vision.