Tanzania: Govt to Review Over 1,000 Laws to Attract Tech

Artificial intelligence has moved from the fringes of financial technology into the everyday trading environment.

Dar es Salaam — THE government plans to review more than 1,000 laws to create a regulatory framework capable of supporting artificial intelligence, digital commerce and technologydriven investment as it seeks to make Tanzania's economy more competitive.

The review is expected to cover laws governing digital financial transactions, e-commerce, companies and public-private partnerships, providing greater certainty for investors as businesses increasingly shift operations and services onto digital platforms.

Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs Juma Homera said the reforms were intended to ensure legislation keeps pace with technological advances and changing business models.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking in an exclusive interview during the Africa50 General Shareholders Meeting in Dar es Salaam recently, Mr Homera said outdated regulations could constrain innovation and discourage investment in emerging sectors.

"As the global economy becomes increasingly digital, Tanzania must ensure that its legal framework evolves accordingly. We are reviewing our laws so they support innovation, investment and the use of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence," he said.

Mr Homera said the review would cover the Public-Private Partnership Act, Companies Act and financial legislation, with the changes aimed at facilitating digital transactions and improving the environment for privatesector participation.

The reforms form part of a broader effort to align the regulatory system with Vision 2050, under which the private sector is expected to implement more than 78 per cent of the development agenda.

ALSO READ: Maendeleo bank named fastestgrowing SME lender

The minister said Tanzania was drawing lessons from countries that have successfully integrated digital payment systems, helping improve revenue collection, expand financial inclusion and make business operations more efficient.

He said regulatory reforms would need to be matched by investment in digital skills and artificial intelligence capabilities to enable Tanzanians to compete effectively in the emerging digital economy.

"We want our laws to move in step with technology and the changing needs of businesses. This will strengthen investor confidence, improve the ease of doing business and support sustainable economic growth," Mr Homera said.

The review is expected to address regulatory bottlenecks and create a more predictable business environment, potentially strengthening Tanzania's appeal to technology companies and long-term investors.