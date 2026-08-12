Somalia: Somali Army Chief Visits Somalia's Embassy in Ankara

Ankara — Somali Army Chief Brigadier General Ibrahim Mohamed and a senior military delegation he led visited Somalia's embassy in Ankara, the Somali government said.

The delegation was received by Somalia's ambassador to Türkiye, Ambassador Fathudin Ali Mohamed, along with diplomats from the embassy.

The visit was part of a series of meetings and activities by the Somali military delegation during its visit to Türkiye. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between Somalia and Türkiye, particularly in the areas of security and defence.

The two sides also discussed ways to further deepen bilateral ties and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.