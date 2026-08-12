Somalia: Somali Army Chief Visits Somalia's Embassy in Ankara

12 August 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Ankara — Somali Army Chief Brigadier General Ibrahim Mohamed and a senior military delegation he led visited Somalia's embassy in Ankara, the Somali government said.

The delegation was received by Somalia's ambassador to Türkiye, Ambassador Fathudin Ali Mohamed, along with diplomats from the embassy.

The visit was part of a series of meetings and activities by the Somali military delegation during its visit to Türkiye. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between Somalia and Türkiye, particularly in the areas of security and defence.

The two sides also discussed ways to further deepen bilateral ties and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.