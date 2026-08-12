Mozambique: Government Collects 183.3 Million Meticais in Revenue

Maputo — The Mozambican government has collected, during the first half of 2026, 183.3 million meticais (2.9 million US dollars at the current exchange rate) in revenue, which corresponds to 45 percent of target set in the Economic and Social Plan.

According to government spokesperson and Minister of State Administration, Inocêncio Impissa, speaking to reporters on Tuesday after a meeting of the Council of Ministers (cabinet), public expenditure, during the same period, stood at 18.3 billion meticais, equivalent to 36.2 percent of the projected amount.

The spokesperson also said that inflation settled at 4.5 percent, while exports reached 1.9 billion meticais.

At the same session, the Council of Ministers reviewed and approved the decree establishing the Southern Integrated Development Agency (ADSUL), which will be aimed at promoting multifaceted initiatives to ensure integrated and balanced socioeconomic development, as well as spatial planning, for the southern provinces of Inhambane, Gaza, and Maputo.

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The agency will possess legal personality and administrative, asset, and financial autonomy. Its headquarters will be located in Xai-Xai city.

The Council of Ministers also approved the legal framework regarding load lines applicable to vessels transporting passengers and cargo via maritime, lake, and river routes.

"The measure aims to safeguard human life and property, ensure navigation safety, and strengthen maritime protection. The government also approved the decree revising the establishment of the Maritime Transport Institute (ITRANSMAR). The revision aims to align ITRANSMAR's legal and organizational framework and operations with the duties and competencies of the Minister of Transport and Logistics", he said.

The government also approved a resolution adopting the National Water Security Strategy "Compacto Pró-Águas" 2026-2036.

The strategy sets out guidelines to strengthen water security and improve water resource management in the country over the coming decade.

In the agricultural sector, the body was briefed on the Agricultural Transformation Program, an accelerated investment instrument under the Strategic Plan for Agricultural Sector Development (PEDSA).

"The program aims to ensure a sustainable increase in production and productivity, promote value chain integration, and boost the competitiveness of national agricultural products. The initiative also seeks to foster a gradual transition from subsistence farming to market-oriented commercial agriculture", he said.