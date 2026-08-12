Malawi: Mzuzu's New Toll Scheme Collapses Within 24 Hours Amid Chaos At Checkpoints

Mzuzu City Council has been forced to suspend its controversial new road-user fee programme, just one day after the scheme launched, following a chaotic first day marked by network failures and lengthy traffic congestion at checkpoints.

According to Mzuzu City Mayor Chiyembekezo Moses, the decision to pause the scheme was taken specifically to address problems that emerged on the very first day of operation, including a struggling payment network and severe congestion caused by large volumes of vehicles queuing at single checkpoints.

"We are building an additional route to allow more vehicles to pass through, and we are fixing the network problem for collecting money within the next two weeks,' Moses said, acknowledging the embarrassing teething problems that marred the scheme's launch.

Under the programme, drivers are required to pay between K1,000 and K5,000 when entering the city through three designated checkpoints - Dunduzu, Chibwaka and Jowelo - depending on their vehicle type.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The rapid suspension represents a significant setback for the council, which had only just unveiled the scheme with grand ambitions of raising at least K1 billion every quarter to fund desperately needed road repairs across the city.

The chaotic launch appears to have vindicated concerns raised by campaigners even before the scheme began, with Mzuzu Civil Society Network chairperson Edward Kantuseya having previously warned that the council needed to invest in more point-of-sale machines and build proper traffic infrastructure at checkpoints to avoid exactly the kind of congestion and payment delays that ultimately materialised.

The setback is likely to raise fresh questions over how thoroughly the scheme was piloted before its rollout, with residents and motorists alike now waiting to see whether the council can resolve the technical issues within its promised two-week timeframe before attempting to relaunch the controversial toll fees.