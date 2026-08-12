Malawi: Mulungu Leads Student Coalition in Fight Against University Fee Hikes

Student leaders from across Malawi's public universities have formed an unprecedented unified coalition to negotiate directly with government over proposed hikes to higher education tuition fees, as resistance mounts nationwide against the controversial policy.

The joint effort, spearheaded by student leader Yatuta Edwell Mulungu, saw Students' Representative Council (SRC) presidents and general secretaries from institutions across the country meet with officials from the Ministry of Education and the Higher Education Students' Loans and Grants Board in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

The talks mark a significant moment for higher education access in Malawi, coming amid growing anxiety among students over the doubling of public university tuition fees from K650,000 to K1.3 million a year for most students - a controversial policy already condemned by opposition leader Simplex Chithyola Banda as a breach of Malawians' constitutional right to education.

The coalition brings together student representatives from institutions spanning the entire country, including the University of Malawi (UNIMA), Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS), Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), MUBAS, MUST and Mzuzu University - a remarkable show of unity across Malawi's higher education sector.

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Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Mulungu struck a cautiously optimistic tone in a joint communique issued following the meeting, while stressing the strength of the unified student front.

'We are working very closely together throughout the process and we can achieve many great things,' Mulungu said.

'We wish to appreciate the Government for demonstrating a willingness to listen and engage with the student leadership. We remain hopeful that this engagement will contribute towards finding a fair way forward.'

The escalating tuition fee crisis has sparked fears that thousands of students from low-income backgrounds could effectively be priced out of higher education altogether, while placing mounting pressure on Malawi's already stretched national student loan scheme, which many families rely on to bridge the gap between rising costs and stagnant household incomes.

The synchronised nationwide push by SRCs across every major public university underscores just how seriously student leaders are taking the threat posed by the fee increases, with the unified approach representing a significant departure from the more fragmented, institution-by-institution advocacy that has typically characterised student activism in Malawi.

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Student leadership has pledged to report back directly to their respective student bodies once discussions with government conclude, outlining what comes next in what is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched standoffs between students and government in recent Malawian history.