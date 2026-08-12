Malawi Sports Chief Blasts 'Ridiculous Optics' in Adella Exit Row

Malawi's women's football has been rocked by a blazing scandal, after Women's Football Association boss Adelaide Migogo flew home mid-tournament -- just as the Scorchers smashed their way into the WAFCON quarter-finals.

The country erupted in disbelief as top sports officials, lawyers and furious fans piled pressure on Migogo to get back on the next plane and stand with the team she leads.

Sports Council chair Dr Sunduzwayo Madise lit the fuse, blasting the decision as "not rocket science" and warning the optics were "not looking good" as the Scorchers marched into knockout stages without their top administrator on the ground.

Lawyer Khumbo Soko then torched the situation, calling it a "self-made PR crisis" and insisting Migogo could have stayed at her own expense if she truly wanted to support the team

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

."The optics are just ridiculously bad," he said, accusing her of abandoning the squad at the moment they needed leadership most.

Fan Temwanani Mughogho went even harder -- publicly demanding Migogo return to Morocco immediately, questioning why hotel-support staff remained with the team while the president of women's football boarded a flight home.

"It does not make sense at all," he wrote. "Mwini team ya amayi ndiinuyo."

A social-media defence claiming Migogo left under a prior agreement with FAM president Fleetwood Haiya has done little to calm the storm -- especially after the Scorchers qualified for the World Cup after the delegation had already departed.

Critics warn the fiasco is now overshadowing Malawi's greatest women's football achievement ever, with calls for Minister of Gender and the Sports Council to intervene before the row spirals further.