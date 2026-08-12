Malawi: 'Adella Wasn't Chased Away From Morocco!' FA Malawi Clarifies Women's Football Chief's Scorchers Absence

A social media post has sought to clarify comments about Adelaide Migogo, chair of the National Women's Football Association, and her departure from Morocco during Malawi's Women's Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

The post, titled "Setting the record straight, the Adelaide and Scorchers saga," said Migogo was in Morocco to watch matches up to the group stage, alongside every executive member of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), including Chimango Munthali.

It said FAM president Fleetwood Haiya had told the executive committee in advance that the delegation would remain in Morocco only until the group stage concluded, an arrangement agreed by all members.

Felistus Dossi, a FAM executive member and the association's Competitions Chairperson, was named as the official leader of delegation for the Scorchers throughout the tournament.

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The post also addressed the division of responsibilities between Malawi's football governing bodies, saying FAM holds overall responsibility for all national teams, including the Flames and the Scorchers, while the Super League of Malawi and the National Women's Football Association are responsible for administering domestic leagues.

It said the Scorchers' sponsorship deal with National Bank of Malawi was secured by FAM, not the National Women's Football League.

On the central issue, the post said that when FAM's executive members left Morocco after the group stage, they did so in line with the earlier agreement with Haiya, and that no one was asked to leave prematurely.

Only the FAM president, the leader of delegation and FAM secretariat staff remained in Morocco once the rest of the executive returned home.

The post said the Scorchers went on to secure their qualification for the Women's World Cup after Migogo and the rest of the executive had already returned to Malawi.

The clarification follows earlier commentary from football pundit Cliff Kawanga, who had questioned whether Migogo was receiving adequate recognition for her role in the Scorchers' campaign.