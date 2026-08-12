Kenya: Court Orders Govt to Set Aside Sh105mn for Torture, Abduction Victims

12 August 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The government has been ordered to set aside Sh105 million from a compensation fund for victims of torture, enforced disappearances and abductions as a court considers a legal challenge to a government verification process.

Justice Gregory Mutai issued the orders pending the hearing and determination of a petition challenging the authentication process introduced to identify and verify victims in line with Presidential Proclamation No. 1 of 2026.

The court issued conservatory orders stopping the first and second respondents from implementing, applying or relying on the disputed authentication process until the petition is determined.

Justice Mutai, however, allowed the broader compensation process for other victims to continue, provided the Sh105 million is first set aside and protected for victims affected by enforced disappearances, torture and abductions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The judge directed that the funds be ring-fenced pending the determination of the petition, effectively ensuring that the amount remains available for the specific category of victims while the legal challenge is heard.

The orders place the disputed government authentication process on hold while safeguarding funds intended to compensate victims of alleged human rights violations.

The petition will now determine whether the authentication mechanism introduced by the government is lawful and can be used to verify beneficiaries under the Presidential Proclamation.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.