Tanzania: Zanzibar Steps Up Football Reforms Ahead of Afcon

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR Second Vice-President, Hemed Suleiman Abdulla, has called for stronger regulations and greater investment in football as the Isles prepare for opportunities linked to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He made the call at the fourth Zanzibar Football Federation (ZFF) Awards Ceremony at the New Amaan Complex here on Sunday.

Hemed said the government's investment in sports infrastructure, including the Zanzibar Sports City in Fumba, was part of wider preparations for the tournament.

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"The facility forms part of preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) that is expected to unlock wide-ranging economic opportunities for Zanzibar and Tanzania as a whole," he said.

Hemed noted that ZFF had made progress in football governance, domestic competitions and use of digital systems to improve transparency and efficiency.

He also highlighted the growing participation of Zanzibar clubs in regional and international competitions, saying that was raising the Islands' profile in football.

He urged ZFF to address gaps affecting clubs, referees, coaches and players through stronger legal and regulatory frameworks, saying this would help attract sponsors and investors and support the development of a football industry capable of creating jobs.

Hemed also called on the Zanzibar Premier League Board and ZFF to work with clubs to curb vandalism of sports facilities and promote professionalism, discipline and adherence to standards.

On her part, the Minister for Information, Youth, Culture and Sports, Riziki Pembe Juma, said sports played an important role in creating jobs, particularly for the youth. He reaffirmed the government's support for ZFF and urged athletes and the general public to prepare to reap from opportunities linked to AFCON 2027.

ZFF Vice President, Yahya Abdalla Shamuni, said the federation was implementing reforms to bring football management closer to international standards.

He called for better use of sports facilities across Zanzibar and assured the government's support to attract more sponsors for domestic leagues.

ZFF Secretary General, Hussein Ahmada Vuai, said that investment in stadia and other sports infrastructure was opening new opportunities for Zanzibar.

Representing the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), the Tanzania Premier League Board Chief Executive Officer, Cornel Barnabas, urged football leaders, clubs, players and other stakeholders to follow the rules governing the game, saying cooperation between TFF and ZFF remained important to strengthening football in Tanzania.