Kenya: Kuccps Opens Applications for 1,000 Slots At New Kilifi Utalii College Campus

Nairobi — The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened applications for the September 2026 intake at Ronald Ngala Utalii College, the new Kilifi-based campus of Kenya Utalii College.

The KUCCPS application system opened on Monday, and will remain available for 14 days, giving KCSE holders an opportunity to apply for 13 hospitality and tourism programmes offered at the new campus.

The first intake is scheduled for September 2026, with the college targeting 1,000 students as it begins operations at its newly constructed facility in Vipingo, Kilifi County.

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KUCCPS will establish an on-site support centre at Ronald Ngala Utalii College to assist prospective students with applications and career guidance.

The placement agency said its officers will be available at the institution to help applicants navigate the placement process and make informed career choices.

Officials from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and the Tourism Fund will also be available to provide prospective students with information and guidance on available funding opportunities.

The initiative is intended to make it easier for applicants to access placement and financing information in one location.New campus targets 1,000 students

The September intake will be the first admission at Ronald Ngala Utalii College, which is located at Vipingo in Kilifi County.

The institution is expected to officially launch next month, marking an expansion of hospitality and tourism training opportunities along Kenya's Coast.

The new campus is also expected to help address the growing demand for skilled workers in Kenya's tourism and hospitality industry.

Last week, KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Dr Agnes Mercy Wahome and Kenya Utalii College Principal and Chief Executive Officer Mark Ogendi visited the new institution for a multi-sectoral meeting on preparations for its launch and September admissions.

The meeting was held on Monday, August 3, and brought together representatives from the Ministry of Tourism, Tourism Fund, Kenya Utalii College, KUCCPS, Kilifi County Government and other stakeholders.

KUCCPS Director for Placement and Career Development Prof John Oluoch also attended the meeting.

Discussions focused on preparations for the official launch, student admissions and the planned on-site placement activities.

Wahome said KUCCPS officers would be stationed at the college during the placement exercise to provide prospective students with timely application support and career guidance.

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The new Kilifi campus is expected to significantly expand access to hospitality and tourism training outside Nairobi.

Earlier this year, KUCCPS placed 800 students at Kenya Utalii College's Nairobi Campus for the March 2026 intake.

The September intake at the Ronald Ngala Utalii College campus will add another pathway for KCSE graduates seeking professional training in tourism and hospitality.

The expansion comes as Kenya continues to position tourism as an important contributor to economic activity, employment and local enterprise.

By increasing training capacity, the new campus is expected to help develop a larger pool of skilled professionals for the hospitality and tourism sector.