Kenya: Farmers Urged to Cut Use of Hazardous Pesticides

12 August 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The Harm Reduction Society of Kenya has called on the government to lower the cost of pesticides used by farmers and strengthen regulations to discourage the use of highly hazardous products.

The society's Executive Member Dr Nashon Okanga said more than 70 percent of pesticide use involves harmful products, raising concerns over food safety.

Okanga called for stronger enforcement of regulations to prevent hazardous pesticides that have been banned in other countries from entering the Kenyan market.

He said pesticides can pose serious health risks, including endocrine disruption, carcinogenic effects, mutagenic effects and neurotoxicity.

The Harm Reduction Society of Kenya focuses on reducing harm associated with pesticides, alcohol, tobacco and cannabis.

The organisation has recommended the adoption of integrated pest management strategies, increased research into biopesticides and biological control methods, and greater use of appropriate personal protective equipment by farmers.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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