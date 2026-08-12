Namibia: Miners Cry Foul Over Working Conditions

Small-scale miners in the Kunene region have raised concerns over conflicts with established mining companies, inadequate working conditions and limited opportunities to benefit from mineral resources in their communities.

The concerns were raised during the National Assembly standing committee on natural resources' three-day oversight mission on Tuesday to assess the progress and challenges facing small-scale miners in the region.

At the Oroutumba mining area in the Epupa constituency, small-scale miner Isaac Murumbua told the committee he was forced to stop mining sodalite after Gecko Mining company, which holds a mining licence in the area, informed him his operations were illegal.

Murumbua said he had been mining since 2019 and holds an environmental clearance certificate, but has been unable to resume operations.

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Community members also complained about the impact of mining activities on their livelihoods, saying drilling noises have forced some villagers to relocate their fields. Others reportedly moved to neighbouring villages in search of suitable grazing areas.

"The committee further heard that some community members had been denied consent letters by the mining company, preventing them from obtaining the necessary approvals to conduct mining activities and benefit economically from mineral resources in their area," reads the statement issued by the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, during a visit to Okarikua Mining at Ohungurume village, in the Opuwo Urban constituency, the committee was informed that the mine is still testing rock samples, two years after exploration began.

Mine manager Ben Powell says samples were sent to a local university in Windhoek to determine the quality and quantity of copper deposits.

The mine has not yet started commercial production, although an investor has expressed interest in buying its copper once operations begin, he says.

The committee also flagged poor working conditions, including inadequate personal protective equipment, ablution facilities and shade, as well as the absence of a safety and first-aid officer.

Committee member Imms Nashinge says "more needs to be done to address the challenges".