Malawi: Aero Lounge Hosts Latest Scorchers Watch Party As Malawi Rallies Behind Team

The Scorchers' WAFCON campaign moves to Aero Lounge in Lilongwe today, where fans will gather for a National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc watch party as the national women's team faces Algeria this evening in the semi-finals.

The event follows watch parties in Lilongwe and Mzuzu that saw Malawi's 2-1 victory over Ghana turn into widespread celebration, a result that sent the Scorchers into the WAFCON semi-finals and secured the country's first qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup.

At Café 92 in Lilongwe and Linde Lounge & Grill in Mzuzu, supporters had watched as Ghana took an early lead in the quarter-final, before Temwa Chawinga equalised in the 12th minute and Rose Kadzere scored a late winner in the 79th minute.

Supporter Deborah Chimbende, who watched the match at Café 92, described the win as historic. "The victory means they are through to the semi-finals and have also qualified for the World Cup.

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That is incredibly exciting because it is the first time this has happened in Malawi's history," she said, thanking NBM for organising the gathering.

Fellow supporter Curtis Matika said he had not originally planned to attend, but described the night as memorable both for the result and for winning an NBM gift bag.

"It's the first time we've qualified for WAFCON, and now we've also qualified for the World Cup," he said.

In Mzuzu, supporter Sean Mwale said the atmosphere at Linde Lounge & Grill reflected strong public support for the team.

"The energy in Mzuzu was incredible. Everyone was fully behind the Scorchers, and when that winning goal went in, the whole place erupted," he said.

NBM plc Product Development and Strategy Manager Ibrahim Chapeyama said the response showed growing interest in women's football.

"You can definitely tell that the Scorchers are pulling the country together. People are now more interested in women's football, and the Scorchers are putting Malawi on the map," he said.

Chapeyama said the bank's support extended to both the Women's League and the Scorchers.

"We believe our support is helping to push the growth of women's football, and we are hoping for even more from the team," he said.

The watch parties form part of NBM's wider sponsorship of the Scorchers, providing spaces for supporters to follow the team's campaign together.

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Aero Lounge is the latest venue to host fans as Malawi's women's team continues its historic run in Morocco.