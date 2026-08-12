Malawi: Bse Calls for Regional Collaboration to Boost SME Listings

The Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) has emphasized the need for increased private sector education and stronger regional collaboration to encourage more companies, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to list on stock exchanges and access long-term capital.

The remarks were made during an engagement between BSE officials and a delegation of Malawian business journalists on an educational tour of Botswana's business and financial institutions in Gaborone, sponsored by National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc last Friday.

In his presentation, BSE Market Development Specialist Kgotla Segwe said many businesses across the region remain unaware of the opportunities available through capital markets, making investor and corporate education a critical priority.

"One of the key challenges we continue to face is limited awareness among businesses about the benefits of listing on a stock exchange. We need to intensify education efforts targeting the private sector, especially SMEs, so that they understand how capital markets can support business growth, expansion and long-term sustainability," said Segwe.

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He said regional cooperation among stock exchanges could play a significant role in increasing market participation and creating new investment opportunities.

"We believe there is enormous potential for collaboration between the Botswana Stock Exchange and the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE). Such partnerships can help stimulate dual listings and create more accessible pathways for companies seeking capital beyond their domestic markets," he said.

Segwe proposed closer engagement between the two exchanges to facilitate cross-border investment and business growth.

The educational tour has brought together 10 business journalists from various media houses in Malawi to gain exposure to Botswana's business environment, financial markets and investment ecosystem.

One of the participants, Jane Kaonga of Capital Radio, commended NBM plc for sponsoring the initiative, describing the visit as an eye-opening experience that has broadened her understanding of how capital markets can contribute to economic development.

"This visit has given us valuable insights into how the Botswana Stock Exchange operates and the strategies it has employed to attract companies and investors. There are several lessons that Malawi can draw from Botswana's experience,"

"I am grateful to NBM plc for creating this opportunity. The exposure has provided us with fresh ideas that could help strengthen reporting on business and financial issues, while also highlighting practices that could be adapted to support the growth of the Malawi Stock Exchange," said Kaonga.

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NBM plc organized the educational tour as part of its ongoing media engagement programme aimed at enhancing journalists' understanding of regional business trends, financial markets, investment opportunities and economic development.

The visit includes engagements with key institutions in Botswana, providing participants with first-hand exposure to best practices that can enrich business and financial reporting in Malawi.