Nigeria: Police Detain Armed Robbery Suspect, Recover Pistol

"During preliminary interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of an armed robbery gang that specialised in threatening and robbing POS operators of their valuables."

The police command in Enugu State has detained a 26-year-old male armed robbery suspect, recovered a locally-made pistol and a live cartridge in a citizen-supported operation.

Daniel Ndukwe, the police spokesman in Enugu State, in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu, said the citizen-supported operation took place at Obollo Etiti in Udenu Local Government Area of the state.

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Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, said the detention followed receipt of a credible information on 10 August at about 1: 45p.m., alerting police to the suspicious activities of a young man who had arrived at a hotel, purportedly to lodge.

He noted that acting on the information; the suspect's bag was searched, leading to the recovery of the locally-made pistol and live cartridge.

The spokesman said the suspect was immediately detained and taken into custody alongside the recovered exhibits.

"During preliminary interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of an armed robbery gang that specialised in threatening and robbing POS operators of their valuables.

"He also said that his gang members fled the scene upon his arrest. The suspect will be prosecuted in court upon the conclusion of investigations," he said.

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Mr Ndukwe quoted the state Commissioner of Police, Mamman Giwa, as commending the resident who provided the timely information.

The commissioner reiterated the importance of providing the police with credible information on suspicious persons and activities.

He assured residents that efforts were ongoing to identify and detain the gang members that fled, while investigations continue.