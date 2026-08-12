Zimbabwe: Manhize Steel Giant to Add 400 000 Tonnes of Cement

The US$1.5 billion Dinson Iron and Steel Company (DISCO) is set to start producing cement in October as the Manhize-based steel plant expands into construction materials.

The new cement plant is expected to produce about 400 000 tonnes a year using blast-furnace slag generated as a by-product of steel production.

DISCO project manager Wilfred Motsi said construction of the facility was progressing according to schedule.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The plans are underway by DISCO to start cement production in October this year. We are looking at the production of 400,000 tonnes annually and it's on schedule," Motsi said.

The development was announced during a recent media tour of major projects in the Midlands province organised by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

The expansion comes as the country undertakes major infrastructure projects including road rehabilitation, dam construction and housing developments which are increasing demand for cement and other building materials.

DISCO, a subsidiary of China's Tsingshan Holding Group is already producing pig iron, steel billets and reinforcement bars at its Manhize integrated steel plant.

Chief executive Benson Xu said the company was continuing to expand its product range and markets.

"Since we started production, we have produced pig iron, steel billets and rebar among others," Xu said.

About 60% of DISCO's steel output is sold locally while the remaining 40% is exported mainly to other countries in Southern Africa.

The company began producing pig iron in July 2024 and is targeting steel production of up to 1.2 million tonnes a year during the second phase of the project.

Long-term plans envisage increasing production to five million tonnes annually while the company also intends to manufacture downstream products such as bolts, nuts, mesh wire, wire rods and angle irons.

Information Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana said the project was already supporting import substitution and could create opportunities for businesses operating around the steel plant.

"Dinson is already manufacturing its products yet local industry is sleeping," Mangwana said, encouraging companies to establish operations around Manhize and make use of locally available raw materials.

The company is also generating about 70 megawatts of electricity through coal-fired thermal generation and waste-heat recovery from its steel-making operations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

DISCO is working towards connecting surplus electricity to the national grid potentially adding to Zimbabwe's power supply.

The project has created about 2 000 direct jobs with many of the workers coming from communities surrounding Manhize.