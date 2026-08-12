Namibia: New Era Reports N$103m Profit

The New Era Publication Corporation has reported a profit of N$103 million in its previous financial year, following a turnaround from what its board chairperson described as serious cash-flow challenges. Presenting the corporation's 2025 annual report and updated financial statements to the deputy ICT minister Wenzel Kavaka, NEPC board chairperson John Sifani said the organisation had inherited significant financial difficulties but had since stabilised its finances.

"When we came in, we found that the corporation was actually having financial challenges in terms of cash flow," Sifani said.

He said the board, working with management and staff, managed to eliminate the financial deficit and turn the organisation's position around.

"Today, we are speaking of a profit of N$103 million registered in the last financial year," Sifani said.

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Sifani attributed the turnaround to the commitment of the board, management and staff, while also acknowledging government assistance in securing a waiver from the Namibia Revenue Agency.

On his part, Kavaka welcomed the corporation's reported turnaround, describing its previous financial position as critical.

Kavaka said the situation at NEPC contrasted with the financial difficulties experienced by some other state-owned and public entities, which frequently require government bailouts.

He said he was impressed by NEPC's performance and governance structures after reviewing its annual report, including the audit risk, human capital governance and corporate social responsibility committees.

Kavaka said he would submit the report to the ICT minister, Emma Theofelus, after which it would proceed to Cabinet before ultimately being tabled in the National Assembly.

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