Namibia: Paulus Agatus - Self-Taught, Self-Employed Upholsterer

Oshakati — A-27-year-old man has turned his home in Oneshila, behind Onambango in Oshakati, into a workshop where he makes and repairs furniture and upholstery.

Paulus Agatus, operating under the name Boyky Arts & Upholstery, discovered his talent without attending vocational training and has built his skills through practice.

He currently works with two assistants, one of whom is still attending school.

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"I am just talented. I did not go to vocational training. I just started like that. I also did paramedicine as a profession, but I decided to use my talent in arts and upholstery," he said.

Agatus said his business has customers, but a lack of proper machinery is preventing him from expanding his work and creating more employment opportunities.

He said he wants to acquire machines that will allow him to increase production and eventually recruit more young people to work with him.

"I need machines for better progress. Customers are there, and if I get the right equipment, I can do more work and employ other people," he said.

For Agatus, the workshop is also a way of staying away from crime and earning an honest living through his own skills.

He encouraged young people not to wait until they have everything before starting a business, saying they should make use of whatever skills and resources they already have.

"I do not want to go and steal. I want to work for myself and bring bread home with my own hands. I encourage other young people to start with what they have and grow from there," he said.

His story comes as government continues to encourage young people to apply for funding through the National Youth Development Fund (NYDF) to establish and expand businesses and create employment.

The NYDF was allocated N$257 million for the 2025/26 financial year, as part of the broader N$500 million youth fund, with the programme implemented through institutions including the Development Bank of Namibia, Agribank and the Environmental Investment Fund.

However, when the parliamentary standing committee visited northern regions a month ago, it expressed disappointment over the small number of young people who have benefited from the fund despite the large number of applications received.

The committee questioned why only a few young people have benefited, how applications are being processed and where the challenges are occurring in the funding process.

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The committee also sought clarity on how much funding was allocated to each responsible institution and how much has so far been disbursed to young people. Oshana governor Hofni Iipinge previously indicated that the region is no longer responsible for administering some of the youth funds, as the responsibility for processing and funding applications lies with the designated institutions.

The governor has also raised concerns about the lack of reports on how many young people from Oshana have benefited from the fund, making it difficult for the regional leadership to track progress.

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