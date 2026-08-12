Namibia: Rundu Man's Body Recovered

Rundu — A tragic border crossing ended in fatalities last week after a canoe capsized on the Kavango River, claiming the life of a 52-year-old resident.

According to Kavango East police regional Crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu, the victim was identified as Siyamba Avelinu, a Namibian male residing in the Sauyemwa area.

The breakthrough came on Monday morning at approximately 09h00, when search teams finally located and recovered Avelinu's body from the river.

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"The deceased's lifeless body was transported to the Rundu State Hospital Mortuary for further handling, pending a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death," Kanyetu stated. He further noted that the next of kin have been fully informed of the recovery.

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Kavango East region has launched an official investigation into the incident, which occurred on Thursday, 6 August 2026, at approximately 15h00 near Sauyemwa.

"It is alleged that three adult males were crossing the Kavango River from Angola to Namibia in a canoe when the vessel suddenly capsized," Kanyetu said. While two of the occupants managed to battle the currents and swim to safety, Avelinu went missing in the deep waters and was suspected to have drowned.

An immediate, extensive search-and-rescue operation was initiated by local authorities and community members. The gruelling search lasted for three days without success.

Police have opened an official inquest file, registered as Rundu Inquest Number 08/2026, to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the accident. "No foul play is suspected at this stage, but further investigation is ongoing," Kanyetu concluded.

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